StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

ASRT opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assertio by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

