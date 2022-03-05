StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
ASRT opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.