StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

CHMG stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

