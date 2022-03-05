StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $328.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.
In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
