StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $328.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.