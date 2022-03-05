StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

