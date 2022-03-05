StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

