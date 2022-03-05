StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

