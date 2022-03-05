StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SYPR stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

