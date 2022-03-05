StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.70.
About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
