StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 296,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.