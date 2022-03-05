StockNews.com Downgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Hold

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after buying an additional 377,741 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.