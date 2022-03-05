StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

