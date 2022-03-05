StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
AUTO stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.30.
AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
