StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AUTO stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

