StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of BLPH opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.56.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
