StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BLPH opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

