StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLBS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers purchased 33,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.