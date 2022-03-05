StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

KMDA stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $247.98 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 362,474 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

