StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

