StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.68.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
