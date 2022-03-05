Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 354.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

