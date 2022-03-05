Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 544.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,143,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total value of $812,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.92 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

