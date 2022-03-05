Stonnington Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.13 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

