Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.77 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

