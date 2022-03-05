Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 27,844 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 728.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $157.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

