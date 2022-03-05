Stonnington Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 238,814 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,280,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.