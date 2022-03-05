Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 573.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,035 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

