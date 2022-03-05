Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

