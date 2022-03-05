Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in McDonald’s by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $235.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.64. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.