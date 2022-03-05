Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
