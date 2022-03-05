Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRE. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STRE remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

