Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Down 33.5% in February

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

SRGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price target on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

