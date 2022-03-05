Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $112,116.08 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

