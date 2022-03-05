Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $112,116.08 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Surgery Partners stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter.
Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
