SVB Leerink Lowers Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $9.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $478.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,027,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

