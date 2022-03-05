SVB Leerink Trims Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price to $6.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $446.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

