SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the January 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SVFC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

