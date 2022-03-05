Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

