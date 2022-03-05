Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $49.82 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

