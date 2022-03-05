Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BBWI opened at $49.82 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.
About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.