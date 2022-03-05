Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,679 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

