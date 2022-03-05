Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB opened at $176.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.