Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,549 shares of company stock worth $2,726,040. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

