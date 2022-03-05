Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,750,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

