Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 726 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Polaris by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Polaris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Polaris by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

PII opened at $117.76 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

