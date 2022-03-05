Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

Shares of SY1 opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.53. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

