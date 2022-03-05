Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.