T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.87. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.