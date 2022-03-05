Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,641 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 282.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

TTWO opened at $158.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

