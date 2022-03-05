Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will report sales of $168.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $141.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $851.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.82.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,573 shares of company stock worth $2,892,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. 287,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,799. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.97 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

