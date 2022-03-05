Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.83.

TGT opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average is $235.14. Target has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

