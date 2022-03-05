Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 4.3%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 13,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 100,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,248.83.

About Tasty (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

