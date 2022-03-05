TD Securities Boosts Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target to C$1.85

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

