TD Securities Lowers CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$70.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.71.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$57.23 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$56.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The stock has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.79.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka acquired 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,615 shares of company stock valued at $979,184.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

