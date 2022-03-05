TD Securities Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.96.

NYSE AEM opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

