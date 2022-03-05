Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.98. 302,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.