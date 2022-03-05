Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

TENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of TENB opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

